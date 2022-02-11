GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

On the eve of the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, Sony has revealed some statistics about its predecessor. According to Sony, players have put some serious hours into Horizon Zero Dawn.

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst tweeted two milestones that Guerrilla’s 2017 title has achieved since its launch. It’s sold over 20 million copies combined on both PS4, where it originally debuted, and PC, where it launched in 2020. Hulst called it an “incredible achievement.”

Wow, Horizon Zero Dawn has officially sold over 20 MILLION copies around the world across PS4 and PC! What an incredible achievement @Guerrilla, and a big thank you to our hugely supportive fans!



Now, let's get ready to visit #HorizonForbiddenWest in a week… pic.twitter.com/OsG3jLY2fX — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) February 11, 2022

The last recorded sales figure for Horizon Zero Dawn was 10 million, in 2019. This number would make Horizon one of the best-selling PS4 games of all time, more so than it already was. In addition to sales figures, Sony revealed that those who have purchased the game have played over one billion hours of it since launch.

The sequel to the game, Forbidden West, launches on February 18.