GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
Gaming hardware rebounded in January after a supply-constrained December, but total tracked industry sales were down 2% year-over-year, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. That is largely due to lower spending on software and accessories compared to January 2021 when the frenzy to acquire new consoles, controllers, and games for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X generation was at its height. Here are the full results for January 2022 NPD:
|January 2022 Dollar Sales, Millions
|Jan 2021
|Jan 2022
|Change
|Total Video Game Sales
|$4,800
|$4,684
|-2%
|Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR) platforms)
|$4,263
|$4,109
|-4%
|Video Game Hardware
|$319
|$390
|22%
|Video Game Accessories
|$218
|$185
|-15%
|* Mobile spending provided by Sensor Tower
“January 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories declined 2% when compared to a year ago, to $4.7 billion,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “A double-digit percentage gain in hardware spending, driven by PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, could not offset declines in content and accessories spending.”
These numbers represent a natural self-selecting decline in enthusiasm for spending on new games and accessories. Only the most determined fans were able to track down new-gen PS5 and Xbox hardware in January 2021, and those are the same people who are more likely to pick up a new controller and a couple extra games with their new device.
Let’s get to the games.
Webinar
Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded.
January 2022 NPD: Top 20 best-selling games of the month in the United States
NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. Not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party sales, and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales.
These charts are sorted by dollar sales — not number of units sold. And this is for full-game sales and does not include in-game spending.
|Rank
|Last Month Rank
|January 2022 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales
|Publisher
|1
|NEW
|Pokemon Legends: Arceus*
|Nintendo
|2
|1
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|3
|94
|Monster Hunter: Rise
|Capcom USA
|4
|4
|Madden NFL 22
|Electronic Arts
|5
|146
|God of War (2018)
|Sony (Corp)
|6
|7
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Sony (Corp)
|7
|11
|FIFA 22 [EA Sports]
|Electronic Arts
|8
|6
|Mario Kart 8*
|Nintendo
|9
|NEW
|Rainbow Six: Extraction [Tom Clancy’s]
|Ubisoft
|10
|5
|Battlefield 2042
|Electronic Arts
|11
|3
|Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl*
|Nintendo
|12
|14
|Far Cry 6
|Ubisoft
|13
|13
|Minecraft
|Multiple Video Game Manufacturers
|14
|9
|NBA 2K22*
|Take-Two Interactive
|15
|8
|Mario Party Superstars*
|Nintendo
|16
|10
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
|Nintendo
|17
|16
|Forza Horizon 5
|Microsoft (Corp)
|18
|2
|Halo: Infinite
|Microsoft (Corp)
|19
|12
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
|Nintendo
|20
|26
|Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|* Digital sales not included
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
January had plenty of Pokémon as the two most recent game releases both made the top 20.
“Pokemon Legends: Arceus was January’s best-selling game,” said Piscatella. “It joined Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl — which was No. 11 — on the best-selling titles chart for the month.”
PC ports push big console games back into the top 10
Meanwhile, if you’re wondering why Sony (and Capcom) are releasing their games on Steam, here is your answer.
“Monster Hunter: Rise was No. 3 in January, up from No. 94 in December, and God of War was No. 5 in January and No. 146 a month ago,” said Piscatella. “Both featured Steam launches during January 2022, which drove their respective gains.”
Spider-Man: Miles Morales is PlayStation’s Mario Kart
Mario Kart was No. 8 on the top 10. That game continues to sell even as it surpassed 43 million copies shipped worldwide. But Nintendo isn’t the only company with an evergreen hit. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched in 2020, and it was No. 6 on the chart for January 2022.
“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales ranked as the sixth best-selling game of January overall, while placing second on PlayStation platforms,” said Piscatella. “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales now trails only Marvel’s Spider-Man, and God of War (2018) in lifetime dollar sales for Sony-published titles since 1995.”
And the game should continue to perform well as it seems like the go-to game for people picking up a PlayStation 5 for the first time.
January 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Nintendo-platform games in the U.S.
|Rank
|Last Month Rank
|January 2022 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales
|Publisher
|1
|NEW
|Pokemon Legends: Arceus*
|Nintendo
|2
|2
|Mario Kart 8*
|Nintendo
|3
|1
|Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl*
|Nintendo
|4
|3
|Mario Party Superstars*
|Nintendo
|5
|4
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
|Nintendo
|6
|5
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
|Nintendo
|7
|6
|Just Dance 2022
|Ubisoft
|8
|8
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
|Nintendo
|9
|7
|Super Mario 3D World*
|Nintendo
|10
|9
|New Super Mario Bros.*
|Nintendo
|* Digital sales not included
January 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling PlayStation-platform games in the U.S.
|Rank
|Last Month Rank
|January 2022 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales
|Publisher
|1
|1
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|2
|2
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Sony (Corp)
|3
|3
|Madden NFL 22
|Electronic Arts
|4
|7
|FIFA 22
|Electronic Arts
|5
|NEW
|Rainbow Six: Extraction [Tom Clancy’s]
|Ubisoft
|6
|6
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sony (Corp)
|7
|11
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|Sony (Corp)
|8
|4
|Battlefield 2042
|Electronic Arts
|9
|5
|NBA 2K22*
|Take-Two Interactive
|10
|8
|Far Cry 6
|Ubisoft
|* Digital sales not included
January 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Xbox-platform games
|Rank
|Last Month Rank
|January 2022 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales
|Publisher
|1
|2
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|2
|3
|Madden NFL 22
|Electronic Arts
|3
|6
|Far Cry 6
|Ubisoft
|4
|4
|Battlefield 2042
|Electronic Arts
|5
|1
|Halo: Infinite
|Microsoft (Corp)
|6
|5
|Forza Horizon 5
|Microsoft (Corp)
|7
|NEW
|Rainbow Six: Extraction [Tom Clancy’s]
|Ubisoft
|8
|7
|NBA 2K22*
|Take-Two Interactive
|9
|8
|FIFA 22
|Electronic Arts
|10
|10
|Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|* Digital sales not included
What do you think will come out on top in February? My money is on Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but it’s going to be close with Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Dying Light 2 all launching as well.
VentureBeat's mission is to be a digital town square for technical decision-makers to gain knowledge about transformative enterprise technology and transact. Learn More