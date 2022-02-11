GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
On this week’s episode of GamesBeat Decides, editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb discuss the latest results from The NPD Group. Turns out that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are selling briskly. Pokémon was also the top-selling game of the year. The crew also answered a bunch of questions about the latest Nintendo Direct and Microsoft’s plans for its Activision Blizzard acquisition. Join them, won’t you?
- discord.gg/gamemess
- Jeff Grubb’s Twitter
- Mike Minotti’s Twitter
- Watch live Friday afternoons on YouTube (subscribe and ring the bell)
- Subscribe to the RSS
- Listen on Anchor.fm
- Apple Podcasts
- Spotify
- Google Podcasts
- Find past episodes here
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Learn More