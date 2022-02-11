GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

On this week’s episode of GamesBeat Decides, editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb discuss the latest results from The NPD Group. Turns out that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are selling briskly. Pokémon was also the top-selling game of the year. The crew also answered a bunch of questions about the latest Nintendo Direct and Microsoft’s plans for its Activision Blizzard acquisition. Join them, won’t you?