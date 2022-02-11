GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Salad Ventures today announced it has raised $13.5 million in a private sale round. The funding will go towards building GuildOS, Salad’s upcoming operating system for managing a play-to-earn guild.

Investors in the round include Alameda Research, C2 Ventures, Foundation Capital, Gemini Frontier Fund, Winklevoss Capital, Polygon Studios, and others. So far, Salad has raised $15.5 million in funding over two rounds.

Salad is putting the funding towards GuildOS, which it plans to launch in the first half of 2022. It describes the OS as “a secure, web-based platform that allows anyone to start, manage and scale a play-to-earn guild in any blockchain game.” According to Felix Sim, co-founder of Salad Ventures, the purpose is to simplify guild management and make it more profitable.

Sim told GamesBeat in an interview his team is also focused on education. “Because it seems like an easy-money thing to, you’re going to have a lot of people who are untrained, and eventually the profitability of the GameFi space will also fall across the board. I believe that, as provide infrastructure for guilds to manage, we should also provide some education platform for scholars to learn more about the games and be more proficient at blockchain games.”

The company launched Salad Academy, its education platform for the GameFi (or play-to-earn) space, last December. The site offers free courses on blockchain titles. According to Salad, over 6,000 students have signed up for courses since launch.