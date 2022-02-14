GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Nvidia wasn’t able to complete its $80 billion acquisition of Arm, but it is moving ahead with its own tech agenda with the spring GTC 2022 event with a keynote from CEO Jensen Huang.

The all-virtual event will take place from March 21 to March 24, and it will feature more than 900 sessions with 1,400 speakers talking about AI, high-performance computing, and graphics.

The event will feature top technologists from Deloitte, Epic Games, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Pfizer, Sony, Visa, Walt Disney, Zoom, and more. Registration is open now.

Huang’s keynote will be live-streamed on Tuesday, March 22, at 8 a.m. Pacific time and available on demand afterward. Registration is not required to view the keynote.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2022 Register Now

“As one of the world’s leading AI conferences, GTC provides a singular opportunity to help solve huge challenges and redefine the future for developers, researchers and decision-makers across industries, academia, business and government,” said Greg Estes, vice president of developer programs at Nvidia. “There’s a mother lode of content and opportunities for attendees of all levels to deepen their knowledge and make new connections.”

I’ll be moderating a session on the metaverse again, this time with a focus on what is needed to make it all work together.

Notable speakers

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia.

This GTC will focus on accelerated computing, deep learning, data science, digital twins, networking, quantum computing, and computing in the data center, cloud, and edge. More than 20 dedicated sessions will focus on how AI can help visualize and further climate science.

Among the notable speakers at GTC:

Andrew Ng, founder of DeepLearning.AI, founder and CEO of Landing AI

Bjorn Stevens, managing director and director of the department, The Atmosphere in the Earth System, Max Planck Institute for Meteorology

Chelsea Finn, assistant professor of computer science, Stanford University

Hao Yang, vice president of AI Research, Visa

Jack Jin, lead machine learning Infra engineer, Zoom

Joe Ucuzoglu, CEO, Deloitte U.S.

Lidia Fonseca, chief digital and technology officer, Pfizer

Magnus Östberg, chief software officer, Mercedes-Benz AG

Marc Petit, general manager for Unreal Engine, Epic Games

Markus Gross, vice president of Research, Walt Disney Studios

Michael Russinovich, CTO and Technical Fellow, Microsoft Azure

Natalya Tatarchuk, director of global graphics, Unity

Peter Stone, executive director, Sony AI, and professor of computer science, University of Texas, Austin

Yu Liu, director of AI, Meta

Zoe Lofgren, member of Congress, U.S. House of Representatives

Other organizations participating include Amazon, Autodesk, Barclays, Bloomberg, Cisco, Cornell University, DeepMind, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Flipkart, Google Brain, Lockheed Martin, NASA, NFL, Snap, U.S. Air Force, and VMware.

Learning and development

GTC provides participants at all stages of their careers with learning and development opportunities – many of which are free.

The event kicks off with Learning Day, for all levels and backgrounds, on Monday, March 21, and continues the rest of the week with sessions in four languages across multiple time zones. Sessions on such topics as GPU computing and AI workshops will provide extensive learning and training opportunities for students, developers and professionals with technology talks from Nvidia subject-matter experts, including from Nvidia’s Deep Learning Institute (DLI) and Nvidia

Academy.

Students and early career professionals can participate in introductory courses on deep learning and robotics. They can also access sessions like “The Right Formula for AI Success: Insights from AI High Performer” and “Deep Learning Demystified” as well as the “5 Steps for Starting a Career in AI” panel, featuring Sheila Beladinejad, president of Women in AI & Robotics, and David Ajoku, founder of Aware.ai.

More experienced developers can enroll in a variety of DLI courses, including 20 free, short-day sessions and 17 full-day workshops, to dive deeper into AI and earn a DLI certificate demonstrating subject-matter competency. From Feb. 21 until the end of March, new members to Nvidia’s Developer Program can get access to an additional complementary GTC DLI course when they sign up.

Developed for IT professionals, Nvidia Academy will host certified training programs on the data center, InfiniBand, IT infrastructure and networking. The program includes instructor led-training sessions followed by self-paced coursework and proctored certification tests.

All workshops and sessions are led by trained, DLI-certified instructors, either from Nvidia or partners and collaborators who are experts in their field.

Supporting AI ecosystem

As part of Nvidia’s commitment to making AI accessible for all developer communities and emerging markets, it will offer numerous sessions showcasing how developers and startups in emerging economies are building and scaling AI and data science. Sessions for emerging markets include “Look to Africa to Advance Artificial Intelligence” and “Democratizing AI in Emerging Markets Through the United AI Alliance.”

Nvidia is also providing free credits for DLI courses to minority-serving institutions, from community colleges to historically Black colleges and universities.

Spotlight on startups

Nvidia Inception, a global program to nurture cutting-edge startups with more than 9,000 members, will

host tracks aimed at helping emerging companies build and grow their businesses and gain industry knowledge.

These include VC-focused sessions on such topics as Omniverse and quantum computing, as well

as sessions led by Nvidia and startups from across the globe on AI, autonomous systems,

climate science, cybersecurity, healthcare, and digital twins, among other themes.