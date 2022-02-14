GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Venly, a blockchain technology provider, has launched its MetaRing non-fungible token (NFT) to give users access to cross-metaverse access passes.

That means it hopes to be a kind of glue for the metaverse, enabling users to bounce from world to world more easily using NFT-based access passes. NFTs use the transparency and security of the digital ledger of blockchain to authenticate unique digital items.

Owners of the access passes will be able to use the digital wearable to unlock special in-game utilities and enjoy unique benefits, including access to exclusive lands, events, discounts, and drops, the company said.

The NFTs, built on the Polygon, give its owners access to exclusive locations across different virtual lands, platforms, games, and economies.

Venly believes that the future of the internet involves massively-scaled, interactive, and interoperable platforms of interconnected virtual worlds. However, many of today’s virtual experiences being built are private.

The MetaRing places its owners at the center of the entire metaverse ecosystem, linking access to all experiences seamlessly. On top of that, it allows them to participate in events and games, invest in digital real estate, and even be prioritized for future NFT drops. (Of course, this only happens if everybody agrees to such a system).

For the price equivalent to $1000, owners of the NFT will be able to leverage the ever-growing network of partners with whom Venly collaborates. For now, these include blockchain industry companies such as The Sandbox, Trace Race Manager (QORPO), Vulcan Forged, Polygon, AlphaVerse, V3, and more.

While Venly doesn’t rule out the option of additional launches, it will only make 1000 Origin pieces of the MetaRing. Out of these, 100 will be distributed across the Venly team and partners, with 10 set aside as prizes in a giveaway. The sale of the remaining 900 NFTs will happen on the Venly Marketplace on a first-come-first-serve basis to users that have joined the Venly Discord, where the link to the sale will be posted the moment it goes live. A guide on how to prepare the Venly Marketplace wallet with funds for the sale and how to acquire the MetaRing can be found here.

“MetaRing is one of the few projects on the market that brings all metaverses together, offering ultimate interoperability,” said Stefan Colins, the metaverse partnerships director at Venly, in a statement. “By marrying interoperability with diverse layers of utility, we give more value to the NFT owners. We have a team at Venly that will be focused on striking deals with new metaverses and emerging players, meaning that the MetaRing benefits and value will only scale over the years to come.”

“Interoperability is the next frontier of the entire blockchain industry, and the metaverse is a platform enabled by users,” says Sandeep Nailwal, cofounder of Polygon, in a statement. “Venly’s MetaRing steps into the market with a unique value proposition: connecting users with the best projects of the web3 space.”

Venly (previously Arkane Network) is a blockchain technology provider. It offers users of blockchain projects digital wallets to store assets with a native solution that also works on mobile devices. Venly also recently launched the Venly Market as the first-ever peer-to-peer and blockchain agnostic NFT marketplace.