GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Paramount today announced that a third Sonic movie is currently in development, as well as a live-action series on Paramount+ starring Knuckles. This news comes shortly before the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which comes to theaters on April 8.

Sega and Paramount are developing Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for an unknown release date, while the Knuckles show is slated for a 2023 release. Idris Elba will also reportedly return to voice the character. Sega CEO Haruki Satomi said in a statement, “We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them.”

In case anyone’s forgotten, Sonic’s also getting a new game alongside his film and TV endeavors. Sonic Frontiers, a new open-world title, launches sometime this year.

The media companies behind streaming services seem to be turning to games more and more for new source material. Netflix today announced it’s working on a Bioshock film with Take-Two.