The cryptocurrency trading world has a lot of technical jargon around it. Oftentimes new traders put their money without doing research, thinking it’s a “get rich quick” scheme. But it is not. The crypto market is volatile and without understanding how it works, one can easily lose their money in it. To prevent this from happening, one must educate themselves first before aimlessly investing their money in whichever security has the most hype around it.

No doubt the crypto world is widely known as an extremely volatile space as compared to other financial markets. But it is possible to understand the market if you know the right tools. There are technical tools out there that help to predict the market so that traders can prepare themselves for the ups and downs of the market.

One such technical tool is the Candlestick chart. It comes under the category of the most powerful technical tools to predict the market. It has Japanese origins and later became popular in the US. Candlestick charts are used to display the high, low, opening, and closing prices of a security for a specific period. The shape of the chart varies depending upon the relationship between the opening, closing, highest and lowest price of the trading instrument. It is a reliable tool that uses past patterns to determine the future price movements of a security. Traders use it to know when to enter and exit a trade. Candlestick charts can be used to predict the market of any liquid financial asset, such as crypto, forex, stocks, and futures.

You can learn how to read candlesticks crypto in six chapters that take you through everything you need to know. This guide is developed by Bybit so that traders can understand how the candlestick chart works and use it to their advantage. Bybit is a website fully dedicated to spreading education about everything related to cryptocurrency, blockchain, altcoins, DeFi, trading, and investing. Bybit explains it all. It has technical as well as beginner content. It is a goldmine of content for anyone who wants to learn about these innovations. It has articles, newsletters, training guides, a glossary, and much more.

With its beginners to advanced guides, Bybit has got you covered whenever you have a question about cryptocurrency and trading.

