Ready Player Me today announced its new integration with 8th Wall, a team-up which will give users the ability to create their own browser-based experiences with custom 3D metaverse avatars. Those users will also be able to bring their avatars into other 8th Wall-powered experiences.

Developers can use the Ready Player Me sample project available in 8th Wall’s project library as a starting point. Users can bring Ready Player Me’s custom avatars to 8th Wall’s experiences, which can be played on PC, VR, and mobile devices.

Timmu Tõke, Ready Player Me CEO, said in a statement, “We are excited to continue our collaboration with 8th Wall. Their tools make it easy for WebAR developers to turn their ideas into reality and share them with the world. We can’t wait to see how 8th Wall’s developer community utilizes Ready Player Me avatars in their experiences.”

The two companies partnered previously to promote the movie Dune. Aircards, Yahoo Creative Studios and Ringtail Studios created an experience where users could make custom Dune avatars. Users could upload a selfie and see themselves kitted out for Arrakis.

Erik Murphy-Chutorian, CEO and founder of 8th Wall, said in a statement, “We are extremely excited to be working with Ready Player Me to make it easier for our developers to use its avatar system in 8th Wall projects. Avatars play a critical role in our digital identity and giving users the ability to create, customize and engage their avatar in 8th Wall powered projects will make these experiences even more personal and meaningful.”