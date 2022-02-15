GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Microsoft today announced the next batch of games that will be added to Xbox Game Pass for the second half of February. The headliners are Total War: Warhammer III and Madden NFL 22, but several other games are coming to new devices in the next two weeks.

The first game available on a new device is Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which is available on cloud starting today. Madden NFL 22 is the only game on the list that is coming to both console and PC. It launches on February 17, alongside Total War (PC) and Lawnmowing Simulator (Xbox One).

Later in the month, on February 22, a preview of FPS roguelite Roboquest is coming to PC. On February 24, we’re getting Galactic Civilizations III (PC) and Super Mega Baseball 3 (console). Rounding out the month is Alice: Madness Returns, which launches for PC users on February 28.

Overall, it’s not necessarily a month full of new additions. Several of the games, such as Alice: Madness Returns, are already on the service. Xbox is adding them to new devices. But I don’t want to be too greedy. Considering the recent Microsoft acquisition, I’d hazard a guess that Game Pass’s offerings will expand at some point in the future.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2022 Register Now

As always with Game Pass, you must sacrifice some games in order to bring in the new offerings. On February 28, Hynospace Outlaw, Killer Queen Black, Stealth Inc 2, and Touhou Luna Nights will be leaving Xbox Game Pass.