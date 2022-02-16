GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Sulake, the social media company that runs Habbo, has decided to use Immutable X as its nonfungible token (NFT) solution. By using Immutable X, the company is aiming for gas-free NFT trading and minting, as well as carbon-neutrality.

Habbo (formerly known as Habbo Hotel) is a virtual community that predates modern metaverses by a significant amount of time. It originally launched in 2000 and acted as a mix of chatroom and virtual hangout.

In the mid-2000s the largest demographic of players were young teens, but as the years have passed the core age group has similarly aged up. Nowadays the mainstream Habbo users are closer to their early twenties than early tweens. This slots the over 500,000 active monthly Habbo users right into the main age range for NFT interest.

Settling on Immutable X isn’t a first move toward NFTs for Habbo. The game — which is built around designing personal avatars and hotel-like spaces with in-game items — has had NFT integration since September 2021. Habbo released over 10,000 randomly generated NFTs which sold out in just over a day. It followed that with a giveaway of 1,000 free NFT avatars to active players.

Using Immutable X is a logical next step for the game. The Layer 2 NFT scaling solution promises a bevy of desirable NFT features. These include better transaction security, no transaction fees, and more.

Carbon neutral NFTs

Immutable X is working to offset any carbon footprint created through a number of climate conscious partners.

It’s definitely a big selling point, especially since NFTs on Ethereum can generate absolutely massive amounts of carbon emissions. Any single NFT sale on Ethereum can easily consume tons of energy.

“The sheer scale of Habbo means a completely scalable and carbon-neutral solution was crucial to this partnership. Habbo has been empowering digital ownership since 2000,” says Immutable co-founder Robbie Ferguson. “We are thrilled to help them continue their two-decade commitment to player empowerment as they transition to their Web3 grand-plan, with Immutable’s highly secure, carbon-neutral scaling platform.”