GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Star Stable Entertainment today announced the global launch of its popular horse sim, Star Stable Online, on mobile devices. The game will be available on iOS on February 17.

Star Stable Online for iOS will have cross-play with the PC version, and Star Stable says that “all the elements of the desktop version” will be available on phones and tablets. The MMO recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, having launched in 2012. According to the company, it’s reached 21 million registered users in 180 countries.

Johan Sjöberg, Star Stable CEO, said in a statement: “Star Stable Online’s loyal players have been asking to play on their mobile devices, where we spend so much of our time. We promised we were working on it, and now we are so happy to deliver on that promise. Our development team has been working tirelessly to ensure the same vibrant, rich experience on desktop as on mobile.”

There is no release date yet for an Android version. Star Stable said in a recent tweet that it has “started the process.”