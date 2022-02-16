GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
On this episode of the Last of the Nintendogs, editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb discuss the not-fun cult dedicate to certain anthropomorphized cartoon characters as well as their final thoughts on last week’s Nintendo Direct. Additionally, Nintendo’s beefy Direct suggests that the Switch 2 is probably further off than we all first expected.
