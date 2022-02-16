Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a conference call with analysts that regulators would not budge in their opposition to Nvidia’s proposed $80 billion acquisition of Arm.

“We gave it our best shot, but the headwinds were too strong and we could not get regulators to approve our deal,” Huang said.

As a result, the company terminated its efforts to buy Arm. Arm’s CEO Simon Segars resigned and SoftBank said Arm would attempt an initial public offering instead in the coming year.

Huang made the comments in a conference call with analysts after the earnings for the fourth quarter ended January 30 were announced.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2022 Register Now

Nvidia made its proposal to acquire Arm in September 2020 as it planned to move into high-performance computing central processing units (CPUs) and expand into new markets. But Huang said the company’s focus in the future will be on accelerated computing, and it is on track to deliver its first major Arm-based CPU in the first half of 2023.

He said Nvidia has a 20-year architectural license with Arm that gives the company design options. Huang said there are multiple Arm design projects in the works at Nvidia like connected products, industrial automation, robotics, and more.

“We will deliver on our three-chip strategy” of graphics processing units, data processing units, and CPUs, Huang said.

He said there were growth drivers in other businesses, including hyperscale datacenters. He said in the future every website will have a chatbot for customer service. Every point of sale location will have chatbots and AI-based customer service. Retail checkouts will be supported by AI agents. That is made possible by computer vision and the ability to recognize speech.

“The applications for AI are unquestionably growing, and growing fast,” Huang said.

He said all future software will be written by AI for AI and when it’s done it will be AI, he said.