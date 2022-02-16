GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Nvidia reported revenues of $7.64 billion for its fourth fiscal quarter ended January 30, up 53% from a year earlier.

Gaming, datacenter and professional visualization market platforms each achieved record revenue for the quarter and year.

Nvidia reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.32 on revenues of $7.64 billion, up from EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $7.10 billion a year earlier. The earnings come after Nvidia canceled its $80 billion acquisition of chip architecture firm Arm due to antitrust concerns.

The Santa Clara, California-based company makes graphics processing units (GPUs) that can be used for games, AI, and datacenter computing. While many businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, Nvidia has seen a boost in those areas. The company saw record revenue in its gaming, datacenter, and professional visualization platforms.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2022 Register Now

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $1.18, up from 97 cents a year ago. In after-hours trading, Nvidia’s stock is trading at $259.69, down 2%.

Analysts expected Nvidia to report earnings for the January quarter of $1.22 a share on revenues of $7.42 billion.

“We are seeing exceptional demand for Nvidia computing platforms,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in a statement.. “Nvidia is propelling advances in AI, digital biology, climate sciences, gaming, creative design, autonomous vehicles and robotics – some of today’s most impactful fields.”



He added, “We are entering the new year with strong momentum across our businesses and excellent traction with our new software business models with Nvidia AI, Nvidia Omniverse and Nvidia DRIVE. GTC is coming. We will announce many new products, applications and partners for Nvidia computing.”

Nvidia has seen a boom in both gaming and datacenter revenues as users go online during the pandemic. Gamers have been snatching up graphics cards to play PC games, but a shortage of semiconductors has hurt companies like Nvidia.

Nvidia touted its next Nvidia GTC event this week, which will host 900 sessions with 1,400 speakers talking about AI, high-performance computing, and graphics — all in the context of Nvidia and Arm going their separate ways.

I moderated a fall GTC session on a vision for the metaverse, and I’ll do the same at the upcoming GTC event. Nvidia has been coming up with updates for its Omniverse, a metaverse for engineers and enterprises.

Chip shortages have been a tough part of the semiconductor business in the pandemic, and we will see how that affected Nvidia after the analyst call today. The cancellation of the Arm deal cost $1.36 billion in fees for Nvidia.

Datacenter

Datacenter revenues hit $3.26 billion, up 71% from a year earlier and up 11% from the previous quarter. Nvidia announced that Meta is building its AI Research SuperCluster with Nvidia DGX A100 systems.

AI algorithms were developed on Nvidia DGX servers at a U.S. Postal Service Engineering facility.

Gaming

As noted, gaming revenue was $3.42 billion, up 37% from a year earlier and up 6% from the previous quarter. Nvidia launched its GeForce RTX 3050 desktop graphics processing unit (GPU) in the quarter, and it also launched its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPUs for laptops for gamers and creators.

Nvidia has new RTX GPUs for work laptops.

Professional visualization

Professional visualization generated revenues of $643 million, up 109% from a year earlier and up 11% from the previous quarter. Nvidia said today it formed a multi-year partnership with Jaguar Land Rover to jointly develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems, plus AI-enabled services and experiences.

Nvidia has eight new RTX GPU cards.

Automotive

Fourth-quarter automotive revenue was $125 million, down 14% from a year earlier and down 7% from the previous quarter.

Outlook

For the first quarter ending April 30, Nvidia expects gross profit margins of 65.2% (GAAP) and 67% (non-GAAP) on revenues of $8.1 billion, while analysts previously expected earnings to be $1.17 a share on revenue of $7.29 billion.