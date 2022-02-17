GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
I’ve been playing Horizon: Forbidden West for dozens of hours and I’ve killed 177 beasts and made it about 16% of my way into the story. It feels like I have a long way to kill.
But sometimes the beasts that you kill are big ones, and that’s quite satisfying. Like the Tremortusk. I had to teach some of the locals a lesson, but I needed to dislodge a big cannon from the Tremortusk. And since the Tremortusk wasn’t going to do this without a fight, I had to fight. I also had to take out a half-dozen unfriendly guards while doing it. My companion was no help at all.
As you can see, you can play this by charging in and using all of your weapons — your main weapon is your bow with lethal acid arrows, fire arrows, wood arrows, and more. I laid a couple of traps for the beast to run over, and I had a nice launcher that sprayed a bunch of arrows at once. I also found a nice automatic arrow weapon to drill the Tremortusk repeatedly. As you can tell, if you shot the tummy, that’s one of the weak spots of the beast.
I can’t tell you how satisfying it is to play these boss battles within a very large game. There are so many places in the world where you can just stop and have a melee or bow fight within the vast space of Horizon: Forbidden West. It’s one of my favorite games since — Horizon: Zero Dawn, which debuted in 2017 on the PS4 and sold more than 20 million copies.
I’m enjoying the story and the lore, and I enjoy playing Aloy’s strong and confident character in a very dangerous world. If you want to sink your teeth into a long and satisfying game, I highly recommend this one. Of course, I’m nowhere near done, but it’s looking good so far.
The game from Guerrilla Games is debuting on the 18th on the Sony PlayStation 4 and PS5.
Mike Minotti is reviewing it for us and he gave his impressions in this story.
