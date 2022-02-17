GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Nacon announced yesterday that it has acquired game developer Daedalic Entertainment for €53 million, or just over $60 million. The two companies are working together on the upcoming game Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

According to Nacon, it will eventually acquire 100% of the voting rights of Daedalic, as well as its in-house IPs. These include Deponia and the Edna & Harvey series. It added that Daedalic’s current leadership team will continue to run the studio with “a high degree of autonomy in development and publishing.”

Alain Falc, Nacon’s CEO, said in a statement, “We knew, through our current collaboration on Gollum, that Nacon and Daedalic share the same values and the same objectives to deliver unique experiences to gamers. Therefore, it seemed logical to go further together and we’re extremely happy of this acquisition. It represents a significant step in Nacon’s strategy.”