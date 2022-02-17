GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Tilting Point today announced it has partnered with developer Gear Inc and Mars Retail Group on M&M Adventure. The mobile game, based around the candy of the same name, will launch on iOS and Android this spring.

The publisher describes the game as “a fast-paced puzzle gravity blast game” featuring the anthropomorphized M&Ms as characters. It’ll have over 1,000 levels in several real-world locations, including New York and Paris. It will also have leaderboards, and seasonal events where players can play extra levels and acquire new characters.

Samir Agili, Tilting Point president, said in a statement, “Players will get to experience the iconic M&M’S brand through a mobile game for the first time, which feels exciting, fresh and totally natural at the same time. We look forward to delivering a new way to experience the M&M’S brand to fans around the world.”

M&M Adventure is currently available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.