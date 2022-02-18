GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
Nintendo is going to destroy the legacy of Rusty’s Real Deal Baseball, and no one is going to do anything about it! The company announced that it is shutting down the eShops for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS next March, and fans aren’t happy. GamesBeat editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb discuss what this means on the latest episode of GamesBeat Decides podcast. The crew then takes on the rest of the news and your questions. Join them, won’t you?
