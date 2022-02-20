GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

That Capcom Countdown timer has finally ended, and with that comes the anticipated reveal for Street Fighter 6.

This will be first new numbered entry in the famous fighting game series since Street Fighter V debuted back in 2016. That entry faced criticisms at launch for a lack of content, but Capcom did support Street Fighter V by releasing multiple new characters, costumes, and modes after its release.

We didn’t see much of the game, but Capcom promises more news will come this summer. You can watch the teaser trailer above. It shows franchise stalwart Ryu facing off across Luke, a newcomer that was also the last DLC character for Street Fighter V.

Capcom also announced a new compilation of some of its classic fighting games, including titles from its dormant Darkstalker series. Capcom Fighting Collection releases on June 24 for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.