GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
On this week’s episode of Last of the Nintendogs, editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb discuss the games they want to see get the HD 2D treatment. The crew also discusses the week in news including whether Street Fighter VI might come to Nintendo Switch. Also, does Mike say “Adam Driver” or “Ben Driver”? No one can know for sure.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Learn More