On this week’s episode of Last of the Nintendogs, editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb discuss the games they want to see get the HD 2D treatment. The crew also discusses the week in news including whether Street Fighter VI might come to Nintendo Switch. Also, does Mike say “Adam Driver” or “Ben Driver”? No one can know for sure.