Carbon Based Lifeforms, a studio based in Scotland, today announced its new project: Hyperspace, a free-to-play and play-to-earn MMO set in a space-based sandbox.

Hyperspace is a new intellectual property for the nascent studio. According to Theo Priestley, founder of Carbon Based Lifeforms, the game is set in a different galaxy, with eight playable races, hundreds of ships, and four currencies. Players have the option to play as explorers, hunters, resource gatherers, and other roles. They will also have the ability to create items with the resources they find, which they can then sell to other players.

The game is, according to its developers, tokenless and chain-agnostic, meaning that players have more freedom in how they approach the game. It’s powered by Metanomic, a tokenless game economy engine designed for web3 games by the CBL team. CBL’s stated goal is to remove a cost barrier for entry to their game, so that players don’t have to foot an upfront cost.

“We’re treating this as a video game venture for the players, rather than looking at it from ‘Let’s launch a token first and let’s design a game around that token,'” said Priestley (who is also the CEO of Metanomic) in an interview with GamesBeat. “Our approach allows us to offer this game for free, because our revenue model is tied not to a token, but how players generate the economy themselves.”

Priestley described to GamesBeat how the developers plan to make the game more accessible: “Typically, a play-to-earn game involves a token, and what that means is that you have to buy into that token to start playing the game, so there’s an upfront cost or investment. As the token value increases, so does the buy-in cost for your average gamer … . There’s no financial barriers for anyone to play this game. You could play this game for free and enjoy it for free, and never engage with the P2E aspects.”

There’s currently no planned launch date for Hyperspace, but interested users can register on the game’s website.