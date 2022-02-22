GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Jambo today announced that it has raised $7.5 million in a round of funding. The “superapp” aims to lower the barrier for entry to money-making opportunities in play-to-earrn gaming for young people in Africa.

Participants in the round include Coinbase, Three Arrows Capital, Alameda Research, Tiger Global, Delphi Digital, DeFiance Capital, Hashed, Polygon Studios, and others.

James Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Jambo, described the app’s mission in a statement, “Jambo aims to empower and bootstrap the continent by offering education and earning opportunities. We have the long-term vision of realizing financial prosperity for billions across the continent and are committed to fostering the next generation of Web3 innovators, builders, and creators. Jambo serves as the gateway to Web3, but it is so much more than that. By aggregating these critical services in one ‘superapp,’ we aim to change the lives of billions.”

Jambo has already signed 12,000 students from 15 countries. The students will take a special curriculum which will teach them about income opportunities in P2E games, and decentralized finance.

Kyle Davis, co-founder and chairman of Three Arrows Capital, said in a statement, “We believe the Jambo ecosystem will create a net positive inflow of value to local economies and leapfrog the future of innovation in Africa and we couldn’t be more excited to support Jambo along their journey!”