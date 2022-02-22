GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Sony today officially revealed the first look at the design of the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset. The new headset has a rounder appearance than its predecessor as well as several new comfort features.

Hideaki Nishino, Sony’s SVP of platform experience, described the headset’s profile as similar to the orb-like PS VR2 controllers. “The circular orb shape represents the 360-degree view that players feel when they enter the virtual reality world, so this shape captures it nicely.” The clean white aesthetic was also inspired by the design of the PS5 and the DualSense controller.

According to Nishino, Sony designed the headset with comfort in mind. It has a new lens adjustment dial, and weighs slightly less than its predecessor. The design team also added “tiny PlayStation symbols to the front and back bands of the PS VR2 headset to add a comfortable feel for players to enjoy.” Nishino also touted the headset’s new vent design to improve airflow.

In January, Sony revealed a few more details about the headset’s specs, including higher visual fidelity, eye tracking, and new sensory features. It also announced a new game set in the Horizon universe that would be exclusive to PS VR2.