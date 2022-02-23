GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

BlueStacks is launching its Creator Studio & Creator Hub, which will enable mobile game players mod their games.

Powered by now.gg’s new NFG platform, BlueStacks said that mobile games based on Cocos, Unity and Unreal engines can be modded and shared, changing the way people play games.

Palo Alto, California-based BlueStacks has a cloud-based Android gaming platform and today it is launching Creator Studio & Creator Hub for modding and sharing modded mobile games.

“Because the game is running in the cloud, what we have been able to do is mod the game,” said Rosen Sharma, CEO of BlueStacks, in an interview with GamesBeat. “From a user perspective, it’s all seamless. It’s integrated into the streaming experience, and you can do it locally or in the cloud. That doesn’t really matter.”

BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub open up the possibilities of user-generated content to the global mobile gaming community, where they can create and share infinite versions of mobile games. Modding can be done at three levels: basic, intermediate and advanced.

“With graphics textures, you can create modded versions of the games, of course, if the developer wants users to do it,” Sharma said. “You can create your own version of the game. You can change all of the tiles in a match-3 game.”

“There’s no programming language required for the first version we have kept really simple,” Sharma said. “You can take popular art, like memes, and just link to videos or images. And you can create your own textures. It doesn’t require programming, but it is more advanced.”

You can add your own memes or change textures with BlueStacks’ new modding tools.

Intermediate modding links to in-game events such as effects on-screen during kill or win shots. Lastly, with advanced modding, you can change 2D and 3D textures inside the game, including game elements like avatar’s clothes.

“Popular PC games can have tens of thousands of mods created for them. However, modding was not possible for mobile games until now,” said Aevatrex (Jonathan Fermin), leading mobile gaming streamer, in a statement. “With BlueStacks mobile game modding, there are endless possibilities. One of my favorite mods is where a dancing Mr. Bean shows up at the victory event in the Lords Mobile game.”

Creator Studio & Creator Hub enables the separation of game code, game events, and game art, allowing users to share their modded experiences via a simple link – creating a shareable and immersive mobile experience.

“User-generated content — like modded games — is an important form of self-expression. In the same way, we change our clothes to suit our moods, people will soon demand to play only games with mods to match their mood, desired experience, and preferences,” said Huabin Lin, technology director at Cocos, in a statement. “BlueStacks mobile game modding is paving the way for mods to be the default way of mobile gaming in the future.”

BlueStacks mobile game modding is available now for free here for modding on BlueStacks X app player and here for modding on the cloud. BlueStacks has more than 400 employees. It’s now.gg division is a mobile cloud company that provides a mobile platform-as-a-service for game developers.

It took about 2.5 years to get the work done.