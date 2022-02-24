GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Major esports company GameSquare today announced it is launching Fourth Frame, a new content creation studio that will produce content for branded partners looking to enter the world of gaming.

Fourth Frame will offer brands a full suite of creative services, including “creating premium long-form and short-form video content, curating and executing experiential in-person events, and concepting digital products and experiences, such as designing AR and VR environments in the metaverse.”

Fourth Frame will have Oluwafemi “Femi” Okusanya, formerly of FaZe Clan, as head of studio. Actor Jordan Fisher will join as an original IP advisor, and Mark Rasoul, former 100 Thieves head of marketing, joins as a strategic brand consultant.

Okusanya described Fourth Frame’s expertise in the gaming space in an interview with GamesBeat. “The gaming audience is a very diverse and the way they consume content is unlike any other audience. They consume on all different types of platforms — TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch. They usually have multiple streaming accounts. What we wanted to do was create content that resonated with this audience across all platforms.”

Iustin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare, added in a statement, “We identified a gap in the market between high-end, strategic content production needs from brands and in-depth, in-house knowledge of how to stay relevant amongst hard-to-reach audiences such as gamers. Femi’s unique experience will enable him and the Fourth Frame Studios team to create bespoke programs for brands that can be distributed to every platform where the next generation of consumers are.”