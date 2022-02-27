GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Cher Wang, chairwoman of virtual reality hardware maker HTC, unveiled her company’s vision of the metaverse, known as Viverse.

One the eve of the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain, Wang introduced a video and made some announcements related to the Viverse, which will make use of HTC’s Vive VR headsets.

HTC has a demo of an animated virtual world that it calls Viverse, which Wang said would be a safe and secure environment for kids and adults alike. It will be a space to customize, collaborate, and have fun.

“From the beginning, our Vive Reality vision has been to merge humanity with technology to unleash imagination,” Wang said in the video.

HTC said it is unveiling its latest portable private 5G solution — the Reign Foundation — working closely with new HTC subsidiary, G-Reign, and in collaboration with Supermicro.

HTC also teamed up with Holoride to bring VR entertainment to car passengers. It showed a demo of its Vive Flow immersive VR glasses using Holoride’s immersive technology platform. HTC Vive and Holoride are showcasing their ride-ready glasses and in-car VR experience to select guests at MWC 2022 with a drive around Barcelona.

During the ride, passengers will be able to experience Holoride’s ‘elastic content’ which is able to match car movement so that experiences like games actually adapt in real-time to route length and type, driving styles, and location.

Wang said Viverse is present with VR applications today and will be coming in the future as AR and VR hardware advance further to deliver a “future where the impossible becomes possible.”

The Viverse vision

In the Viverse, you will be able to work out at the gym from your living room, attend virtual concerts, and climb virtual glaciers. The technologies of the metaverse that will matter include VR, AR, AI, blockchain, and 5G, Wang said.

She said the tech should move to the background and experiences should come to the foreground.

“These are technologies that we should continue to innovate to carry us forward,” Wang said.

She said HTC supports Viverse as an open metaverse platform and will work with its partners to deliver the Viverse.