Techland today announced that the original Dying Light is releasing again. Specifically, it’s releasing on the Epic Games Store. It’s also receiving PC crossplay.

The addition of crossplay means that those who play the game on Epic will be able to play co-op with those on Steam, GOG, Windows, Linux, and MacOS. Epic was one of the few platforms not to already have the game, following its launch on Switch last year.

This is only a couple of weeks after the launch of its sequel, Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The sequel is also available on the Epic Games Store and it also features PC crossplay with Steam. Techland is currently working on post-launch plans for Dying Light 2.