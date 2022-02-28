GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

NBCUniversal and Anzu.io have partnered up to explore new in-game advertising opportunities. This team-up is a step back into the games industry for NBCUniversal, which shuttered its publishing business in 2019.

“NBCUniversal continues to reach consumers at scale on any platform and on every screen. In addition to streaming, gaming is one of the fastest growing ways to reach young audiences,” said NBCUniversal’s Krishan Bhatia. “This partnership with Anzu will allow our marketers to engage with an audience of over three billion gamers worldwide, and we’re only getting started.”

This partnership makes NBCUniversal the global sales partner and exclusive third-party seller in the US and UK for Anzu. NBCUniversal’s clients will be able to run non-intrusive, in-game ads across Anzu’s game inventory. Anzu’s catalog of gaming partners spans across mobile, PC, and consoles. The company has recently partnered with both Roblox and extended its partnership with Ubisoft.

“We’re excited to bring our best-in-class tech and exclusive inventory to one of the world’s leading ad sales teams,” said Anzu boss Itamar Benedy. “This new partnership means more brands and agencies will be able to take advantage of our solution to reach an engaged and untapped audience within the world’s most popular titles while preserving the gamer experience.”

Anzu’s habit of making in-game ads less intrusive means gamers are more likely to accept seeing them. Even beyond finding themselves searching up the debut of NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot after a round of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant.