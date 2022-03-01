GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Genvid Entertainment and Skybound Entertainment have announced The Walking Dead: Last Mile, a new interactive spectator game coming to Facebook/Meta. Pipeworks Studios will develop the game.

The game will launch in the summer of 2022, and it will use the same technology that Genvid used to create Rival Peak, an interactive game on Facebook Gaming where spectators could influence the outcome of the game. Rival Peak was a big hit, and Genvid followed it up with Pac-Man Community on Facebook Gaming.

The new title will be an exclusive on Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch. And it will be a massively interactive live event (MILE), where fans can participate in the part game, part interactive television show.

New York-based Genvid will immerse participants around the globe in the universe of The Walking Dead in new ways – putting the original story and protagonists in the hands of the players as the saga unfolds minute-by-minute, day-by-day, week-by-week.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this new MILE experience that will take place in The Walking Dead universe, where fans can play games and influence this new world and its inhabitants as a community,” said Robert Kirkman, chairman of Skybound Entertainment and creator of The Walking Dead, in a statement. “With The Walking Dead: Last Mile, audience members can stream a living, breathing world of The Walking Dead, working collectively and individually to impact the story at every turn. We’re excited to collaborate with our partners Genvid and Facebook to bring this pioneering vision to life.”

The project’s partners – in conjunction with lead simulation developer Pipeworks Studios – look forward to revealing more details soon.

Last summer, Genvid raised $113 million to fuel massive interactive live events such as the upcoming Project Raven. Genvid gave us a taste of it this spring with Rival Peak, an online show on Facebook where spectators could determine the fates of 12 AI characters who competed against each other in a Survivor style show. Rival Peak surpassed more than 100 million minutes watched for its first 12-week season.

The show got 200 million engagements over 13 simultaneous 24-hour, seven-day-a-week livestreams as well as a weekly wrap-up show hosted by actor Will Wheaton. Rival Peak was a new kind of interactive experience that was partly a game and partly a reality TV show.