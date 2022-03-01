GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) condemned the “unprovoked aggression” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and it provided resources for helping.

The IGDA, a nonprofit which represents game developers around the world, said it is “deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of the people of Ukraine, as well as the game developers whose lives have been uprooted as a result of the unprovoked aggression by Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin.”

The group said it extends its support for Ukraine, its people, and the studios and game developers affected by this “egregious breach of international law.” While it is unusual for such a group to take sides in a war, the IGDA explained that it values community and advocacy.

“We express our solidarity with Ukraine and our peers, friends, and colleagues within the Ukrainian game development community.Today, the IGDA calls on the games industry to denounce the violent actions taken against Ukraine,” the group said.

The game industry in Ukraine has grown exponentially over the last several years and has created a lasting impact on the global industry. The State of Ukrainian Industry report noted that over 400 game companies, branches, and teams make up Ukraine’s budding game development ecosystem, comprising more than 30,000 employees.

The biggest studios include those run by Playrix, Ubisoft, Wargaming, GSC Game World, Voki Games, G5, Whaleapp, Frag Labs, Vostok Games, AB Games, and many more.

The IGDA said it is crucial for the game development community to come together and extend support for those impacted by the horrific violence from Russia’s military invasion.

The IGDA pointed to these resources to help:

This War of Mine – 11bit Studios is directing all profits from sales of This War of Mine over the next week to the Ukrainian Red Cross to directly support victims of the war in Ukraine.

Poland: Information for Refugees from Ukraine.

List of informational links including donation links for medical supplies, children, and more.

A Reddit thread that displays a collection of charities across Ukraine.

Twitter thread coordinating support among studios for developers and colleagues fleeing Ukraine.

It’s interesting that Russia’s economy is built on oil and natural gas. Its oil exports in 2021 were valued at $110 billion, which is smaller than the overall size of the global game industry at $180 billion, according to Newzoo.