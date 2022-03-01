GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Nintendo has added missions and rewards to the Nintendo Switch for anyone subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online. The Japanese gaming company follows both Microsoft and Sony on the console side, as well as many digital PC platforms.

Gamers can navigate the Nintendo Switch Online section of their Switch to view the new Missions & Rewards section. Completing the tasks will earn Platinum Points, which can be exchanged for a variety of ever-changing rewards.

The missions themselves aren’t anything especially difficult, but serve to stealthily maneuver Switch owners toward lesser known services and features. There’s a set amount of time to complete them; three of the current crop end on Monday, while the largest reward runs an entire month. Like the missions themselves, redeeming anything requires an active subscription.

There’s fun for free, too

Outside of the console itself there are more chances to earn and redeem, even without an active subscription. The My Nintendo site has the same kind of system for Nintendo services and smart device software. They offer a larger amount of Platinum Points, but seem to all be one-offs.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp offers six missions for over 1000 Platinum Points. Super Mario Run has 12 missions for a total of 610 points. Fire Emblem Heroes has a whopping 71 missions worth 100 points a piece.

Finally, the Nintendo Services category has 14 missions worth 700 points. These missions are slightly different from the rest. They have tasks like linking social media accounts to a Nintendo account, or visiting specific websites to hunt for hidden pictures. The rewards, too, are more specific. Platinum Points can be exchanged for in-game unlocks, gacha currencies, crafting materials, as well as wallpapers and more.

It’s nothing groundbreaking, but the rewards seem like a fun way to customize your online presence a little bit more. Unfortunately nothing at the moment is Wario themed, so Jeff will just have to hoard his points and wait.