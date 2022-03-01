GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Offworld Industries, the developer behind Squad, Beyond the Wire, and Post Scriptum, today announced it’d received an investment from Tencent. The Chinese company will acquire a minority stake in Offworld. Gram Xu, Tencent’s general manager of Tencent Shooting Games will also join the board of directors.

Offworld’s director of finance, Kristine Kakuno, said in a statement, “We see Tencent’s investment as a wonderful validation of both our track record for bringing engaging PC shooters to market and our long-term vision for the studio… We are thrilled to have them along as we reach new heights with Squad and our future titles.”

According to Offworld, it will also receive support from Tencent’s Shooting and Creative team, or STC team. This team allegedly helped grow Smilegate’s Crossfire series. The team said in a statement, “Tencent prides itself on investing in talented studios at all levels. We’re happy to contribute to the growth of Offworlds’ future and help provide the insights needed for the studio to reach its full potential.”