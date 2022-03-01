GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Xbox today announced the newest additions to Game Pass. The list of games being added for the first half of March includes Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Kentucky Route Zero, and Far: Changing Tides, among others.

Ship adventure Far: Changing Tides launches today, and makes it debut on Game Pass at the same time. If you’re not on Game Pass, you can also get the game on PlayStations 5&4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Microsoft Flight Simulator also launches on cloud today.

The next addition is Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, which comes to console and PC on March 3. The rest of the games on the list are added on March 10. These include Lawn Mowing Simulator, which will come to Xbox One, and Young Souls, another game getting a day one launch on the service.

The two biggest additions to the service are Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Kentucky Route Zero. The former made it onto our list of best games of 2021. The latter is a much-acclaimed adventure game released in episodes from 2013 to 2020.

It appears March will be a good month for gamers with subscriptions. PlayStation Plus has a similarly stacked March lineup, adding Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and Legends, the standalone multiplayer spin-off of Ghost of Tsushima.

The biweekly sacrifice for these Game Pass additions includes Nier: Automata (a deep cut, to be sure), Phogs!, Torchlight III, and The Surge 2. All of these will leave Game Pass on March 15.