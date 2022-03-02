Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

San Francisco-based Anomalo, a company that provides a no-code data validation platform to enterprises, today announced the launch of Pulse, a unified dashboard to give organizations a comprehensive view of their data quality health.

A part of its main product, Pulse aggregates all data quality elements in a single pane, giving decision-makers an easy way to see issues in the information flowing from various systems and departments across their organization. This includes all major data problems, starting from missing information to table anomalies.

Need for data quality visibility

For any organization, ensuring accurate and up-to-date data flow is critical to analytics and the ensuing decision-making. However, not many organizations have access to the tools that could actively measure data quality (data is often chaotic and bound to change over time), especially the improvements made to it, and help decision-makers understand what level of quality is good enough for accurate results. A survey by Precisely and Corinium Global Intelligence also notes that 82% of C-level data executives saw data quality concerns as a barrier to data integration projects.

Pulse solves this challenge by providing data owners with metrics and KPIs needed to capture the state of data quality performance over time. As part of this, it will allow them to understand how much of the enterprise’s data is monitored for quality issues, which systems’ data doesn’t come on time, how much quality has improved over time, and the problem areas – ranked on the basis of urgency. Organizations can use the dashboard to look at each of these metrics in detail and determine what steps should be taken next to improve overall data health.

Anomalo Pulse dashboard

“As customers deploy Anomalo, they want to understand if data quality is improving over time and if they’re doing a better job with the health of their data. Pulse answers that question,“ said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo, said. Gilad Lotan, the VP and head of data science and analytics at BuzzFeed, which is a user of the product, also shared the same opinion.

“This feature has been incredibly helpful for our team! Before the Pulse dashboard, it was a laborious and time-intensive task to monitor the health of our tables and checks. This made it difficult to identify where clean-up opportunities might be. Since it launched, our teams have been able to clean things up swiftly, and quickly grasp the scope of data issues that surface,” he said.

In addition to publishers, Anomalo also claims to have customers across financial services, ecommerce and content verticals including Substack, Discover Financial, Carta, and Faire. The company’s ARR has grown by more than 400% since April 2021.

Competition

While Anomalo claims most companies don’t have a tool to monitor the quality of their data the way it does or are using some internally-built or outdated tool that’s unlikely to scale, it is just one player in the broader space. A number of companies are looking to tackle data quality and enrichment challenges for enterprises, including Datameer, Data.World and Israel-based Explorium.

According to Verified Market Research, the market for data quality tools alone is expected to grow from $932.8 million in 2020 to $3,673.2 million by 2028, with a compounded annual growth rate of 18.2% during the period.