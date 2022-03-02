GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Epic Games today revealed it is acquiring Bandcamp, the music platform. Bandcamp will continue to operate as before, though it will use Epic’s resources to expand.

According to Bandcamp CEO Ethan Diamond, “[Behind] the scenes we’re working with Epic to expand internationally and push development forward across Bandcamp, from basics like our album pages, mobile apps, merch tools, payment system, and search and discovery features, to newer initiatives like our vinyl pressing and live streaming services.”

In a post on Epic’s website, the company says, “Fair and open platforms are critical to the future of the creator economy. Epic and Bandcamp share a mission of building the most artist friendly platform that enables creators to keep the majority of their hard-earned money.” Both parties emphasize an interest in helping creators.

Steve Allison, VP and general manager of the Epic Games Store, said in a statement, “Bandcamp has built an incredible community and business where up and coming artists can succeed thanks to the direct support of their fans, with one of the best revenue models and terms in music. This aligns closely with Epic’s approach to supporting creators across all media and enabling them to connect directly with their fans.”

Event GamesBeat Summit 2022 Register Now

Epic has been on a tear with acquisitions. In another music-related acquisition, it acquired Harmonix Systems, the creators of Dance Central and Rock Band, last year.