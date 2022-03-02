GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

OtherSide Entertainment, the video game studio founded by industry visionaries Paul Neurath and Warren Spector, confirmed that Spector is working on a new game. Spector has worked on big titles like System Shock, Deus Ex, and Epic Mickey.

On top of that, Otherside Entertainment has hired Jeff Goodsill as its general manager. The company said that Spector is now working on an immersive simulation based on a completely new intellectual property developed by OtherSide.

“It feels great to be working with a talented team on a new title and new IP,” said Spector, the chief creative officer of OtherSide Entertainment, in a statement. “Fans of my work already know what to expect: an immersive world and engaging narrative that players will directly impact through their choices and playstyles. We are still in early development and are looking forward to sharing more information soon.”

Based in Concord, Mass., with staff in Austin, Texas and throughout the United States, OtherSide builds immersive experiences in which the player has the power to affect the world and narrative through gameplay choices. The studio is hiring for a variety of roles across the United States.

Goodsill spent six months as a strategic adviser for OtherSide before joining as general manager.

Warren Spector is cofounder of OtherSide Entertainment.

“I am honored to be working with the industry luminaries at OtherSide. Paul, Warren, and their teams have played pivotal roles in creating and advancing the immersive sim genre,” said Goodsill, in a statement. “I’m joining a passionate team working on exciting projects and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish.”

Goodsill previously held senior production and executive roles at Ensemble Studios, Papyrus Design Group, Iron Lore Entertainment and Tencent Boston. Working on iconic franchises including Age of Empires, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War, Titan Quest and NASCAR Racing, and more, Goodsill has brought to market games that have collectively grossed more than $1 billion in sales.

”Jeff brings a wealth of proven experience managing high-performance development studios. We are thrilled to have him join our executive team,” said Neurath, CEO of OtherSide, in a statement.

We last heard about OtherSide after it was working on System Shock 3 under a deal with publisher Starbreeze. But the project suffered setbacks in 2019 and 2020, and OtherSide had layoffs.