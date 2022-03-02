International growth and innovation leader, entrepreneur, and building materials specialist brings over 15 years’ experience accelerating solutions across industries

Solidia Technologies® today named international growth and innovation leader and entrepreneur Pradeep Ghosh senior director of Strategy and Business Development. Ghosh brings over 15 years of experience accelerating growth across industries, value chains, and markets, fast-tracking technological and operational innovation for large corporations, start-ups, and countries, with a specialty in elevating the performance of building materials manufacturers and their value chain partners.

Solidia Technologies Senior Director of Strategy and Business Development Pradeep Ghosh (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am thrilled to join Solidia and contribute to the growth and success of its groundbreaking technology,” said Ghosh. “We have arrived at a watershed moment: solutions to the climate challenge must be implemented worldwide, and fast, and industry leaders are seeking solutions to lower their impact and exposure to risk. By scaling sustainable building materials manufacturing solutions, Solidia is helping one of the world’s largest industries accelerate innovation that will benefit not only themselves, but also people and planet.”

A go-to-market and commercialization expert, Ghosh co-founded growth advisory firm Plus Alpha Group, where he helped design simplified, growth-accelerating solutions, and where he will continue as senior advisor and Board member. His work with building materials manufacturers included: a pilot strategy and design for a construction fasteners manufacturer to test a novel robot-as-a-service venture with a tech startup; a strategy for a specialty ceilings manufacturer to accelerate adoption of a digital app by architects and designers; and a market expansion strategy for an insulation manufacturer seeking to accelerate the adoption of pre-fab and modular construction through integrated systems and assemblies.

Previously, as senior director, Corporate Innovation – Building Science & Technology Commercialization at USG Corporation, he led the market-facing big ideas innovation and technical services team to scout, develop, and commercialize new technology platforms by leveraging strategic partnerships and corporate venturing. As partner and Chicago officer director at Treacy & Company, he worked with senior executives to build sustainable growth and innovation programs. He helped design a multi-disciplinary, matrixed organization to maximize the market reach of a new AI solutions and services business for a $13B multinational consulting and IT firm in India; accelerate commercialization of a next-gen drywall in a $4B building materials company; build a corporate growth and innovation center-of-excellence at a $2B engineered wood products manufacturer; and develop a five-year strategic operating plan for a $20B integrated steel manufacturer.

“Pradeep Ghosh has dedicated his life to expanding ideas and making them stick, and we’re incredibly lucky to have him,” said Russell Hill, Ph.D., Solidia’s interim CEO. “Solidia is the right technology at the right time. Now we are building the right team of leaders to accelerate innovation and usher in the next generation of sustainable building materials.”

Ghosh was awarded a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering with a concentration in Chemical Engineering from John Hopkins University. Born and raised in Tokyo, he is fluent in Japanese and proficient in Spanish.

He supports and volunteers with a wide variety of organizations, including the USG Diversity & Inclusion Strategy Council, USG Pride ERG, The Boston Pledge, Year Up, and the Taproot Foundation. He also enjoys pick-up and premier league soccer, swimming, culinary experimentation, and he is a recreational DJ and a dog trainer-in-training.

About Solidia Technologies

Based in Piscataway, N.J. (USA), Solidia Technologies® is a leading provider of decarbonization technologies and sustainable solutions to the construction and building materials industries. Investors include Imperative Ventures, Zero Carbon Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Prelude Ventures, PIVA Capital, John Doerr, BP, OGCI Climate Investments, Bill Joy, Kleiner Perkins, BASF Venture Capital, Holcim, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures, Air Liquide Venture Capital (ALIAD), and other private investors. Follow Solidia on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

