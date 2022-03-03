GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

TheXPlace, a professional community site for gaming professionals to find work, today announced it is launching in closed beta. The site claims to offer an experience similar to LinkedIn, but tailored for those in the games industry.

A number of games industry vets have backed TheXPlace, including Alex and Chris Rigopulos of Harmonix, Kai Huang of RedOctane, Gabi Shalel of Plarium, XFactor Ventures, Two Lanterns Venture Partners, Angel Ventures, Hustle Fund, and others.

The site’s mission, according to CEO Maya Rand, is to provide a place for professionals to display their work. Other sites don’t quite cover all the needs of gaming professionals. Rand said in a statement, “We’re building TheXPlace for people working in the rapidly growing video games industry, to help them flourish and feel valued in a more inclusive and equitable industry. The nature of work is changing, we believe there should be a better way to work and TheXPlace is the solution. That means talent gets access to creative, rewarding opportunities unbounded by geography, secures a more stable working horizon and gets to keep the value they create, gaming companies gain unparalleled access to the diverse top-tier talent they need, without hefty fees, and everybody wins.”

According to the site’s creators, it’s already attracting talent from the likes of Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Naughty Dog, Zynga, Playtika, Tencent, and Activision Blizzard. Huang, one of the creators of Guitar Hero, said, “I welcomed the opportunity to support TheXPlace because I believe this is exactly the solution the industry needs, and the tremendous early response from not only AAA studios but prominent talent is proof of that.”

The site launches in closed beta today. It’ll be available to certain companies and talent, and others who wish to join can request access.