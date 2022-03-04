GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
The game industry has organized a way for game developers whose work has been disrupted by the war in Ukraine to relocate and find available jobs in the industry.
A group of 16 companies has teamed up with InGame Job to enable game industry professionals who are fleeing Ukraine to enter their names, locations, and availability for possible jobs. The group has a form available for companies to fill out for possible matchmaking with those candidates.
Game developers from Ukraine who need help can fill out this form.
Companies (that are based in the European Union, U.S., Canada, Moldova, Romania and elsewhere) can sign up using this form now. The group will process the information and enable the companies to directly contact the game developers.
The companies are providing help with jobs and support for relocation. The companies who are helping include:
Games Factory Talents
Nordisk Games
Redhill Games
Goat Gamez SA
Virtuos Games
Hadean Studio / Hadean Supercomputing
Playground Labs
Vile Monarch
Reliance Games
Big Boat Interactive
Mill Games
Romanian game developers association
Orbital Knight
MADFINGER Games
ROCKFISH Games
Invest in Skåne
