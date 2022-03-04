GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

The game industry has organized a way for game developers whose work has been disrupted by the war in Ukraine to relocate and find available jobs in the industry.



A group of 16 companies has teamed up with InGame Job to enable game industry professionals who are fleeing Ukraine to enter their names, locations, and availability for possible jobs. The group has a form available for companies to fill out for possible matchmaking with those candidates.

Game developers from Ukraine who need help can fill out this form.

Companies (that are based in the European Union, U.S., Canada, Moldova, Romania and elsewhere) can sign up using this form now. The group will process the information and enable the companies to directly contact the game developers.

The companies are providing help with jobs and support for relocation. The companies who are helping include:

Games Factory Talents

Nordisk Games

Redhill Games

Goat Gamez SA

Virtuos Games

Hadean Studio / Hadean Supercomputing

Playground Labs

Vile Monarch

Reliance Games

Big Boat Interactive

Mill Games

Romanian game developers association

Orbital Knight

MADFINGER Games

ROCKFISH Games

Invest in Skåne