On this episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti discuss what little they understand of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The crew also talks about the new Kirby demo, Elden Ring’s major sales, and Guardians of the Galaxy joining Xbox Game Pass. Oh, and they answer your questions. Join them, won’t you?