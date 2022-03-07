GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

On a blog post detailing the future of the Warcraft franchise, Blizzard announced that it will reveal World of Warcraft‘s next expansion on April 19.

Normally, we see WoW expansions debut at BlizzCon. But Blizzard’s annual event is on hold, so this time the reveal will happen via an online presentation.

World of Warcraft has taken a bit of a beating in recent years. Some fans felt disillusioned after reports came out of workplace harassment at Blizzard, specifically among the World of Warcraft team. WoW’s last expansion, Shadowlands, has faced criticism for a weak story and convoluted end game progression systems.

On top of all that, World of Warcraft is also getting up there. The MMO debuted in 2004. This next expansion will be the game’s ninth.

Still, WoW has plenty of players, even as other MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV and Lost Ark grow their own fanbases. And Blizzard is making attempts to address player complaints, which includes plans to let Alliance and Horde members play more content together.