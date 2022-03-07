Apex Legends Mobile is getting a soft launch today in 10 countries as Electronic Arts tries to take its popular battle royale to mobile players.

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends has been a huge free-to-play hit on the PC and consoles. Apex Legends Mobile is now available for players to test in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia.

This limited regional launch will help the dev teams at Respawn and Lightspeed & Quantum Studios test the matchmaking and progression systems, backend infrastructure, and in-game commerce, as well as the regional live operations capabilities. Respawn will provide updates in the coming weeks and months for players outside the 10 limited regional launch countries as development continues.

In this limited regional launch, players will be able to play battle royale on the classic World’s Edge map. They can also try three game modes, Team DeathMatch, Mini Battle Royale, 3v3 Arenas, and compete in Ranked Battle Royale matches.

While player progression will reset after the soft launch concludes, players will be able to complete limited-time challenges and earn limited, unique rewards like badges, weapon charms, and a beta banner frame which can be taken into the worldwide launch.

Players in participating countries can join the limited regional launch by downloading the game from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

While Apex Legends Mobile and Apex Legends both take place in the same universe, they will be on separate servers. As Apex Legends Mobile is a standalone experience delivering controls, content, social features, and game modes tailored for mobile play, there won’t be crossplay with PC/consoles.

While the full game is not quite ready for release, Respawn said will be able to play some of the content Apex Legends Mobile will have available at launch. Legends, or characters, available now include Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, and Pathfinder. Caustic can be unlocked at Battle Pass tier 25.

Apex Legends Mobile will have an in-game store and offer purchasable content. In the store, you’ll find a variety of options including themed, time-limited Store Vaults, Lite Crates, and Apex Packs. The store also includes options for crafting and the ability to purchase personally-curated cosmetic items in the “For You” tab. You can also purchase a premium Battle Pass through the Battle Pass page or a PremiumPLUS Battle Pass with extra bonus levels, XP, and rewards.

Players who are participating in the limited regional launch can access the store until May 3rd. Account progress and unlocked items earned during the limited regional launch period will be reset prior to game launch. Any items purchased during this time using in-game currency will be converted to in-game currency of an equivalent value and available in the account when the game launches later this year.