Luminous Productions today announced that it is delaying its upcoming game, Forspoken (formerly known as “Project Athia”). It has pushed the game from its original May release date to October 11, 2022.

The development team announced the delay on Twitter. It did not specify why the game was delayed, saying “Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us.” Luminous said it will “focus all our efforts on polishing the game.”

Forspoken follows the adventure of Frey Holland, who is somehow transported from the “real” world to the fantasy setting of Athia. She and her talking bracelet, Cuff, must battle their way across the world using magic and combat.

This is not the first game of the year to suffer a delay. Rocksteady and Warner Bros. pushed back Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to 2023 last month.