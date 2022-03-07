MedOrion announces a new Health Insurance category at Rise National conference on March 7th, introducing the first end to end Health-Behavior-Management platform in the world, for health plans to use to support their members positive health-related decisions in every interaction

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 7, 2022–

MedOrion, a company guiding health plans’ members toward better health decisions, announces the first AI-based Health-Behavior-Management (HBM) platform which health plans can use to understand their members’ concerns and motivators and embed them in every aspect of their business. The SaaS AI platform breaks down the real world complexity of health data, people’s behavior, and healthcare environmental changes into positive, personally relevant, and persuasive communications, as well as supporting better analytics, long term strategic planning, financial and health outcomes.

In order to improve outcomes, health plans invest tremendous resources into managing members’ health. Alongside inflated operational costs, suboptimal health behavior significantly increases the risk of poor health outcomes among members. Today’s technological innovations, on top of greater access to healthcare information and services, means the factors behind people’s health decisions are more complex than ever before. Existing engagement solutions have limitations in identifying individuals’ concerns at scale. In addition, their strategies focus on communications only and thus can often become abrasive and damage the member experience.

MedOrion’s Health Behavior Management (HBM) solution empowers health plans to switch away from outsourced member-engagement services towards an end-to-end self-service software solution that focuses on real long-term behavioral change, hence imprinting a new category in this healthcare segment. This grants health plans process ownership, priorities governance, and full visibility of member experience at all times, so they can quickly change direction when needed to ensure positive transformation of members health and relationships.

The system analyzes each members’ claims, clinical and demographic information, combining social determinants of health (SDoH) to create insights into members’ concerns regarding a variety of measures including medications, vaccines, and cancer screening. Behavioral science is then leveraged with AI to identify the most pertinent barriers to action. Once identified, HBM automatically generates a persuasive communication strategy deemed most suitable for each individual member.

Over time, as more member data and response patterns are digested by HBM monitoring tools, member level health behavior insights accumulate and become more accurate. Leading strategies and offerings can then be formulated more optimally toward members’ tendencies. This allows health plans to develop stronger member relationships, become more helpful in real time, and in tune with an ever-changing healthcare environment. Adherence to recommended courses of action improves considerably as trust and engagement with members’ improve. Health plans subsequently run more efficiently, increasing their overall revenues and achieving a higher quality performance among other health plans.

By enabling health plans to create an end-to-end and non-abrasive member experience from day one, Health Behavior Management yields providers a 20 percent rise in yearly revenues. Lower marginal costs associated with member engagement are also 30 percent less than existing solutions. The platform’s capacity to help organizations drive better health outcomes has already been recognized after winning Pfizer‘s Vaccines Global Innovation Challenge, which was launched to find innovative approaches that address both patient education and access to vaccination.

“With so many unexplored avenues that affect individual decisions, our Health Behavior Management platform taps a completely new market by helping health plans adapt to real world psychological factors that influence health related actions,” says Asaf Kleinbort, CEO and Co-Founder of MedOrion. “HBM takes a holistic approach by addressing health plans’ priorities at the same time as individual health concerns, in multiple objectives and in scale, while also supporting long term improvements and strategy, which means health plans can truly support and monitor their members’ health behavior and experience sustainably.”

“Working with MedOrion’s software for the fourth year now has really demonstrated to us the depth and width of an end to end management tool in our daily work. It had a significant impact on our medication adherence, member enrollment, and retention results,” says Andrea Wallace, Innovation Portfolio Lead at ADVANTASURE. “And since the system continues to deepen its understanding of our members’ health behavior and convert it into actionable insight, it provides outstanding long term value.”

About MedOrion

Founded in 2017, MedOrion established a new category in the Healthcare Technology segment called Health Behavior Management (HBM). HBM enables healthcare organizations the opportunity to own the complex real world health environment in an effective and scalable manner through behavioral science and AI. MedOrion models and measures members’ health behavior, provides behavioral insights at the individual level, creates a governable member experience and streamlines processes that positively influence health behavior with any member interaction. This results in improved health outcomes and wellbeing for millions of members. For more information, visit https://medorion.com/

