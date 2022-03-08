GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Last of the Nintendogs love you very much. So this episode they talk about Nintendo’s efforts to signal that they will not accept Russian money as that country continues its aggressive invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Kirby demo is out but we just want to play the real thing. Oh, and a legendary Nintendo developer has earned his retirement.

