Nintendo has admitted that it owns a racing franchise called F-Zero. The company released a trailer announcing that F-Zero X is joining the Nintendo 64 tier of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. The game hits the membership program March 11.

F-Zero, which is a sci-fi racing league that is even faster than Formula 1, is a classic franchise that started on Super Nintendo. The publisher then released sequels on Nintendo 64, GameCube, and Game Boy systems. But it has since gone dormant. The last F-Zero was Game Boy Advance’s F-Zero Climax, which released exclusively in Japan in 2004.

Nintendo has, of course, brought back its classic F-Zero games to resell on its eShop. And now it is doing the same to bolster its offerings for Nintendo Switch Online.