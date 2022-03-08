The Most Powerful and Comprehensive AI Platform in the Legal Industry, Reveal 11 is Available to All Reveal Customers in Q3 2022

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 8, 2022–

Reveal, a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, announced today the introduction of Reveal 11. A major enhancement to the legal industry’s most advanced AI-powered on-premise and SaaS platform, Reveal 11 is the full realization of the company’s strategic vision to go “All in on AI.” By integrating and expanding on the standard-setting AI technologies NexLP and Brainspace, Reveal 11 allows users to more quickly and efficiently uncover insights surrounding litigation, investigations, compliance and much more, while the “single pane of glass” experience enables more desirable outcomes by orders of magnitude.

“This is a pinnacle moment for Reveal. Reveal 11 is the result of the company’s multi-year vision for the company to fuse the best legal AI technology onto a single platform that instantly becomes a force multiplier for legal teams large and small,” said Wendell Jisa, Founder & CEO of Reveal. “I never had a doubt that we would be successful in our effort to revolutionize the eDiscovery industry. It’s important to recognize that without the support of the leading legal support vendors, law firms and industry experts sharing their domain expertise and financial investments in the Reveal-Brainspace platform we would not have been successful.”

The Reveal 11 platform delivers breakthrough technology that uses adaptive AI, behavioral analysis, and AI models to focus on the context around data, not just what the words say. With the most adaptability and scalability of any tech solution on the market, Reveal 11 is uniquely equipped to handle large-scale, multi-national matters, all the way down to routine cases. The powerful AI capabilities, enables faster access to insights supporting litigation, investigations, compliance, antitrust, data privacy and much more. Combined with industry-leading visual analytics, practitioners with even the most challenging data sets can now quickly understand the key players, concepts and context in ways more traditional tools simply cannot.

“We have designed AI technologies in Reveal 11 to help legal professionals make decisions more efficiently as they work on investigations and lawsuits,” said Irina Matveeva, Chief of Data Science and AI at Reveal. “The depth and breadth of Reveal 11 technologies support a wide variety of workflows and help solve complex problems. Plus, the platforms’ ability to create custom solutions provides additional ways to meet client’s unique needs.”

Backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal 11 provides comprehensive eDiscovery solutions for litigation and investigation all on one seamless platform. Uniquely available in the cloud or on-premise, Reveal 11 makes it easy for customers to access industry-leading processing, early case assessment, AI, document review and automated data analytics functionality. The intuitive user experience enables clients to manage data, control costs, and extract key insights all in one place.

“Reveal’s role in driving the next evolution of AI-powered technology to solve today’s most complex legal challenges cannot be overstated,” added Jisa.

Am Law 100 firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents have already signed on to use the Reveal 11 platform.

For more information about Reveal-Brainspace and its AI platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal’s cloud-based software offers a comprehensive suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud and on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal’s platform is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time and money while offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005479/en/

Liz Whelan

On Behalf of Reveal

(312) 315-0160

Liz@lwprconsulting.com