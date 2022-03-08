GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Room 8 Group, a game development studio, today announced that it will be donating its net profit from 2022 to various humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. Specifically, they will distribute their profits to “support numerous programs targeted at rebuilding and developing independent Ukraine and helping refugees.”

Anna Kozlova, Room 8’s CEO, said in a statement, “The war has affected the lives of all Ukrainians. We are confident that if war belongs somewhere, it is only in computer games. Every company must make sure that reality is better than the virtual world. Thanks to the financial resources generated by our companies, we will uphold universal and democratic values. We stand with Ukraine.”

Room 8 Group is not the first game developer to express support for Ukraine, or pledge resources. Several game companies recently put together a form for Ukrainian game developers searching for jobs that will help support relocation. Other game companies — such as EA, Microsoft, and CD Projekt Red — have expressed support by refusing to sell products in Russia.

In other news about Ukrainian support, itch.io announced a “Bundle for Ukraine.” The bundle contains 991 games, and can be purchased for $10 (though, in keeping with itch.io’s platform, you can pay more for it). Proceeds from the bundle will go towards the International Medical Corps and Voices of Children. The former provides medical care in Ukraine, while the latter is a Ukrainian organization that helps traumatized children.