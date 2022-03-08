GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

It’s been a year since Sony acquired Evo, one of the world’s biggest annual fighting game tournaments. That purchase led to fans fearing that the fighting game line-up would see significant changes. Those waters were already a bit muddy; Evo 2020 was an online only event, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate was removed from the line-up.

Then, of course, the entire event got canceled in part due to sexual misconduct allegations against co-founder Joey Cuellar.

Basically the whole thing was a mess for multiple reasons, and everything was confusing and scary. The also online-only Evo 2021 went off in much smoother fashion, but also lacked a Smash presence.

This year Evo is back as an in-person event, and Nintendo made it clear that Smash would not be returning to the Sony-owned tournament. But that doesn’t mean the rest of the line-up isn’t amazing.

Evo’s back and in fine form. The days long tournament is happening on August 5 through 7, in the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas. Evo 2022 is showcasing 50 percent more floor space this year. The extra space will be hosting community events, arcade cabinets, and new stage designs. Evo 2022 will also have an artist’s alley alongside merch booths.

The official lineup

This year’s line-up features Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, Tekken 7, The King of Fighters XV, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Skullgirls 2nd Encore.

The game with the most amount of registrations will be closing out the event. The game with the least amount of registrations will open the event. The schedule remains in flux until the sign-ups close.

Alas, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 isn’t one of the featured games. I’ll leave it to bigger fighting game fans to argue over the shocking, despicable exclusion.